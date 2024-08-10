Piesie Esther has finally responded to allegations that gospel musicians in Ghana dress indecently

The VGMA award-winning gospel musician opened up about wearing tight dresses and makeup to events

Some social media users have commented after watching Piesie Esther's interview with Nana Romeo

Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther has disclosed in an interview that she feels uncomfortable when she rocks tight dresses to events.

The award-winning musician made this revelation in an exclusive interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM.

Gospel musician Piesie Esther slays in beautiful outfits and elegant hairstyles. Photo credit: @piesieesther.

Source: Instagram

According to Piesie Esther, she wants her appearance to align with her faith and win more souls for Jesus Christ.

“You will notice that I have stopped wearing those dresses; even when I wear them nowadays, it's because I'm in a hurry and do not have time to take a critical look at the dresses I wear.

“The reason is that when I wear such, I’m uncomfortable. When I wear them I get worried. There is this saying, ‘Dress the way you want to be addressed.’ Even the Bible preaches it. I want a case where, if I dress, you see Christ in me,” she said.

Piesie Esther highlighted the importance of looking good,, but it should be done in moderation as she spoke on the importance of makeup.

“Looking good is not a sin, but when you go in excess, that is where there is a problem,” she said.

Watch the video below:

Fans comment on Piesie Esther's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Pappykeybw stated:

"So why does she wear them?"

ohenebaprince_ stated:

@the_looks_by_manokuo she said sometimes she puts them on in a rush and then notices later… And u are here asking why does she wear them ah

Pappykeybw stated:

@ohenebaprince_ well I’m not an Asante.

la_pelle stated:

"I just love her ❤️"

Cillafafa stated:

"I love her honesty❤️"

lorelle_ink stated:

"Well spoken but it’s debatable"

Datgurlcalladwoa stated:

"I like the way she’s laughing saaa😂😂. If it were some other artist they will get angry and fire people

odoy3f3 stated:

"When you are wise and smart in answering questions, you wouldn’t say a presenter’s question is unnecessary and unprofessional 😂😂😂"

_kendricxmx stated:

"Wisdom and knowledge is speaking regardless ❤️🙌"

romeo4419 stated:

"There's nothing wrong with your dresses, madam. Don't live your life to impress society"

Ritaakwaah stated:

"Piesie, there's nothing wrong with what you wear........this intimidation must stop"

Ewurama_pokuaa stated:

"She is very intelligent and loved how she answers the questions 👏"

Omandehye3 stated:

"Then stop wearing"

Abenaboampongmaa stated:

"But I haven’t seen her in any indecent dress to before ooooo"

Piesie Esther performs on live TV

Piesie Esther looked gorgeous in a black-and-white top and pants as she appeared in a TV interview. The MO hitmaker wore a charming hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Watch the video below:

Piesie Esther slays in a classy outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Piesie Esther, who dazzled in a glamorous dress at the launch of the Made by Grace concert.

The gospel musician sported a gorgeous outfit and an incredibly long haircut that trended for days on social media.

Social media fans have applauded the style influencer for motivating them with her sophisticated appearance.

Source: YEN.com.gh