Bogdan Awuni, a young Ghanaian was surprised to hear a gospel song being played at a nightclub he visited recently

In a video making rounds on social media, the young man, without an option, joined the crowd to jam to the gospel song

Followers of his TikTok page, who saw his video, which had raked in over 15.3k likes and 226 comments as of the time of filing this report, shared their nightclub experiences

A Ghanaian man, who went to have fun at the nightclub was surprised at the turn of events, which was beyond his wildest imagination.

Nightclubs, the world over, are predominantly noted for acts that many religious folks may consider ungodly or unholy.

Bogdan Awuni, a Ghanaian man goes to a nightclub in East Legon to chill but the DJ turns the place into a 'church' by playing gospel songs. Photo credit: @bogdanea1/TikTok.

So when the young Ghanaian man, identified as Bogdan Awuni on TikTok went to Garage nightclub at East Legon in Accra to while away some time and de-stress, he expected to be treated to some trendy circular songs.

However, to Bogdan Awuni's surprise, the DJ at the nightclub kept playing gospel songs, turning the place upside down into a semi-church.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young Ghanaian man, looked perplexed at the sound of Atta Boafo's Double Double hit song, released in 2017, played by the DJ.

The DJ transitioned from the Double Double song to Di Masem Mame by Getty And Friends in an act that depicts his religious side and rich musical library.

Bogdan Awuni, at this point, has no option but to groove to the gospel songs blasting from the nightclub's speakers.

"When God tells you to stop clubbing but you don't listen," he wrote in the caption of the video shared on his TikTok page.

Bogdan Awuni's followers share their nightclub experience

Followers of Bogdan Awuni upon coming across his TikTok video also shared their nightclub experiences.

@Iamàräj wrote:

"I rem I went to one and they played a gospel song at 2am. People started worshiping with beer."

@Poshbabe also wrote:

"This is so normal in most clubs in Ghana."

@phi_bee123 said:

"Same thing happened at Kruna. I was so confused."

@Sherry also said:

It is normal to hear gospel music @garge."

Gospel singer promised to perform at nightclubs

Meanwhile, popular Ghanaian gospel singer, Broda Sammy has expressed a desire to perform at the nightclub as part of his effort to spread the word of God

Speaking in an interview monitored and reported by YEN.com.gh, Broda Samay, noted for his unconventional approach to the gospel, said he does not discriminate when it comes to preaching the word of God..

