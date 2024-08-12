A Ghanaian pastor, Agya Moses, has sparked controversy after warning parents against giving their children specific names

He claimed in a viral video that such names have adverse effects on the destinies of children and, therefore, should be avoided

Netizens who saw the video greeted the pastor's caution with mixed reactions, with some laughing and others ignoring him

A Ghanaian pastor, Rev Dr Arthur Moses, popularly known as Agya Moses, has sparked an online debate after cautioning parents against giving specific names to their wards.

In a viral video, Agya Moses asked parents to refrain from naming their wards Portia, Leticia, Francisca, Richard, and others, claiming these names could negatively impact children's destinies.

He asserted that the names above carry negative connotations that could hinder success and negatively influence the well-being of those who bear them.

The Ghanaian pastor, however, did not provide any evidence to bolster his claim.

Netizens divided over Agya Moses' comment

Netizens who saw the video of Agya Moses greeted his comment with mixed reactions. Some took it on a lighter note, while others criticised him for making such claims without providing substantial evidence.

Another user also entreated people who bear the names above to ignore his comment and work hard since that's the only way to make it in life.

@LevelmicroMicro wrote:

"Hw quick he was to ask her other name like u for ask him which other names when added to fransica is bad before adding the surname.Azaaa nkoa."

@yawokaistreets wrote:

"Dr Oteng Adjei of bosomtwe constituency was an ndc pc he lost 5times consecutively, he made lights in abundance at that place n also did great things there but he couldn’t win."

@BigHommie444 wrote:

"Dear bro and sis watching this, your life is not slow because solely/merely of your name. Keep working consistently and your star will shine bright some day."

@Richie_Dacosta wrote:

"I'm Richard..i want to see the full video,sebor."

