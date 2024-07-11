A video detailing the journey of a young Ghanaian man to becoming an army officer has warm hearts online

The young man, Nana Kwame, did a throwback of his time in nursery school, SHS to his current state as an army officer

Followers of his TikTok page who chanced on his video thronged the comment section with congratulatory messages

A young Ghanaian man who recently passed out as a soldier has warmed hearts on social media with old photos, detailing the genesis of his new career path.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man rolled over photos from his days in preparatory school to his current state.

Nana Kwame, the young soldier Photo credit: @rastersoldier7/TikTok

From the photos sighted, it appeared the young soldier, identified on his socials as Nana Kwame, did not further his education after secondary school.

It also showed the days when Nana Kwame struggled as a young unemployed SHS leaver to figure out his life and the future ahead of him.

The rolling photos captured Nana Kwame wearing braided hair, known in Ghanaian parlance as rasta, which he later trimmed off upon the advice of his mother.

The video captioned; "How I started the life and how it ends. Wait till the end," later captured the young man's journey to joining the Ghana Armed Forces as a recruit, starting from when he went for his medicals to through his time at the military training school.

Having experienced the goodness and mercies of God in his life, Nana Kwame appealed to his online community to help him thank his maker for rewriting his story.

"Help me to say thank you Lord, how I wish i get all the pictures but i lost that phone i have a lot to tell," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Congratulatory messages flood his comment section

Netizens who followed his TikTok page flooded his comment section to congratulate him.

@Maame Efe said:

"It’s left with marriage."

@Nana Kwame replied:

"It will be me n u."

@Ëllä also said:

"I tap in your blessing."

@Mogpa Ba commented:

"I tap into des Glory in Jesus name."

@user43470033636087 also commented:

"May your favor of God reach me."

