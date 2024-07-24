Gospel singer Broda Sammy, in an interview, expressed his willingness to perform his music at nightclubs if he is invited

The gospel musician stated he does not discriminate when it comes to spreading the word of God

Broda Sammy's comments have sparked many reactions among social media users who flooded the comment section

Ghanaian gospel singer Broda Sammy spoke about his music and strategies for disseminating God's word.

Gospel musician Broda Sammy says he would take the chance to perform at a nightclub if invited. Photo source: @brodasammy_nationsworshipper

Broda Sammy is open to performing at nightclubs

In an interview with Giovani Caleb on TV3's Showbiz 360 show, Broda Sammy said he would accept an invitation to perform at a nightclub as he does not discriminate against anyone.

The Gospel singer explained that nightclubs are venues for spreading the word of God since many churches in Ghana have stopped inviting him to perform at their events.

He said,

"If a drinking spot or a nightclub invites me to come and perform, I will go. I will even perform with secular musicians at their events. I believe the word of God is needed over there."

Broda Sammy added that nightclubs are the perfect places to spread his message since many people who troop to those places are not regular churchgoers.

He said,

"If I go to the churches, I know the people there are there to listen to the word of God. But the people at the nightclubs do not go for the gospel, so I will go there and preach my message to them."

The musician also criticised Christians for their old approach to winning souls and urged them to embrace new strategies in conveying the word of God to people.

Below is the video of Broda Sammy speaking about his willingness to perform in nightclubs:

Reactions to the video

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Broda Sammy's remarks in the video.

@mystikal6181 commented:

"Winning souls, for what? It only pays you and nothing more."

@cindyfresh_20 commented:

"This man😂."

@ruties_makeovers commented:

"I agree with him 💯."

@mrkayxxx commented:

"He’s telling the truth, no discrimination no matter your belief."

@johnmick6181

"A time is coming when Ghanaians will mature in the mind and realize that, it's just noise making."

