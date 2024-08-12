A video of a young, talented Ghanaian man instructing a robot he built has surfaced on social media

In the video, the man was heard commanding the robot in Twi and English, which it complied with

Netizens who saw the video marvelled and took to the comment section to express their views

A young Ghanaian man has wowed netizens with his latest robot invention, which understands Twi and English.

In an online video, the inventor, known on TikTok as @Inventor Felix, instructed the robot, which responded to all his commands.

A Ghanaian man is instructing a robot be built by himself, Image source: Inventor Felix

"Ekow, go this way. Ekow, Kɔ W'akyi. Ekow come this way," he said, imitating popular Ghanaian comedian Funny Face.

About Ekow the robot

Ekow is a humanoid robot programmed to recognise and execute various commands in Twi and English. It can move its body parts, including arms, legs, feet, and waist.

It was seen performing tasks like walking and raising its hands.

Netizens divided over Felix's invention

The young man's invention has drawn mixed reactions from the public. Netizens who saw the video on social media posted their views in the comment section. Others also criticised him, saying the technology was archaic.

@LorvKwesi wrote:

"He is 159yrs behind the technology now, he has a long way to catch up with china and Japan."

@illegalLuminary wrote:

"Robot wey stiff like this, how he fit pound fufu in commercial quantities?"

@benmintahx wrote:

"Why does he keep saying hey hey hey ."

@Sdevor wrote:

"Your man sound like he get problem plus the robot."

@fawogyimiiko wrote:

"3kwaw go this way."

@gullyside_ak wrote:

"Eno be small shoe ekow Dey wear."

