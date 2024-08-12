A Ghanaian man has educated his younger brother on some manners he needs to observe when eating with adults

The senior brother, who looked furious, said it was not right to chew meat before the adults and told off his sibling

The video, which was shared on X, has seen several netizens comment in support for the senior brother's 'pep talk'

An unhappy Ghanaian young man has advised his younger brother on how to eat with older people.

The caution came after the two boys sat to eat with some people older than the younger brother.

An older brother expresses displeasure at the way his younger sibling eats with adults and educates him. Photo credit: @nomadxwilliams (Instagram)

In a video on X shared by @eddie_wrt, the senior brother, who sounded irritated, told his younger sibling to be mindful of how he eats with older people.

He said that while they were eating together, he observed his younger brother closely and noticed he did not adhere to the rules that apply when one is eating with adults.

“At a point, I stopped eating and was looking at you. You didn’t even raise your head. When you eat with adults, you don’t bend like that; when you do that, you will eat more than every other person."

The senior brother also told him to allow older ones to take meat before he takes.

“When eating with an adult, allow the person to take meat before you.”

As he said all these things, his younger brother stood by the door and watched him without responding.

Netizens comment on man scolding his brother

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video, with netizens divided on the brother's remarks.

@AnonymousNiger6 said:

"This mindset is what’s holding Africa back."

@abdheilwein wrote:

"Ow jack ohia as3m,by this time kohw3 despite fie, buffet paa😭😭😭🤣"

@General_K63 said:

"Me dem old boy dey chop He go fire meat 2 before i go fire 1 If not i go hear am waaa"

@kwabenakumdua wrote:

"For what !!? Food? Come on .. this is very disheartening. Your kid bro."

@Nhelycake said:

"He was just looking for an opportunity to slap him 😹 little bro was smart enough to stay silent😹"

@SolomonAbugah wrote:

"Some kids really need this training, not about only meat but how to eat with the elderly. I personally ate with a couple of kids who aren’t my siblings and it was that bad."

