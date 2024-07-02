A video of a young Ghanaian man reacting to his fresh heartbreak has gone viral on social media

According to reports, he recently lost his job and was denied by his lover on the Street Traffic loyalty test

Netizens who saw the video were disappointed in the woman and took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian man has been left heartbroken after a woman he loved so much jilted him.

In a video circulating online, the young Ghanaian man was left in shock as his lover denied him on the phone.

According to the video, which has since gone viral, the unidentified young man had been with the lady for a while, and things were moving smoothly.

However, he recently lost his job, which began his woes. His lover started acting strange after he lost his job.

As a result, he decided to take the loyalty test on Street Traffic TV, where he got the shock of his life.

The woman he thought had always been in love with him denied him outright, claiming that he was in love with someone else and wanted to end their relationship.

Watch the video below:

Netizens disappointed in Ghanaian woman for jilting his lover

Netizens who saw the post were displeased over how the woman had treated the man and took to the comment section to express their views.

@James Brown wrote:

"The best revenge is to make more money."

@AbubakarSaqik1 wrote:

"Sometimes lack of money will make you lose a good lady."

@KOBIE SUCCESS wrote:

"Who else hear treating up."

@Richmond Asare wrote:

"I want a girlfriend that has really suffered in her previous relationship."

@Gift wrote:

"The boy looks sad at the first oh."

@Kingsford Agyemang wrote:

"I don't know why,up to date people still get broken heart, this people need help not love.so note."

@Barna-Bee wrote:

"Trust Women."

