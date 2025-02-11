A video of Rev Charlotte Oduro speaking after her divorce from Rev Solomon Oduro has surfaced on social media

The renowned Ghanaian counsellor gave reasons why her marriage with the pastor did not last after many years of being together

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section, with some sympathising with her while others cheered her up

Ghanaian counsellor and relationship coach Rev Charlotte Oduro has spoken after her divorce from Apostle Solomon Oduro, a preacher.

The renowned counsellor in a recent interview, opened up about the circumstances that led to the end of her marriage.

In the video, she claimed she realised she had lost herself for a very long time but did not know how to get out of her situation.

"I was afraid I would be judged, that someone would pull out their phones and record me while sharing the painful side of my life," she stated.

My husband is too spiritual - Charlotte Oduro

An old video of Rev Charlotte Oduro discussing her ex-husband has resurfaced following their divorce. In the video, she mentioned that her husband was "too spiritual" and said their conflicting views on various matters often caused disagreements, ultimately leading to their separation.

Watch the video below:

Charlotte Oduro speaks after divorce

In a recent video, the relationship coach opened up about how she had been confined to a certain way of presenting herself because she was a pastor's wife.

"I've realised serving God is not as stiff as they have made it seem. They put me in a corner and ah! I've always tied the scarf but that's over now," she said.

"It's an open world world for me now. Serving God is beautiful let's not make it as if we are supposed to be village people before people know we are holy. I'm a free bird now, I want to fly, I want to enjoy the coldness, I want to enjoy the warmness," she added.

I was depressed - Charlotte Oduro says

She noted that she got depressed at a point and had her kids encouraging her and providing the needed emotional support.

"I pray that God gives everyone someone like my children. They have been helpful. At one point I got depressed and my daughter asked me, 'so mummy, don't you want to enjoy life?' My son also tells me how beautiful I am every day," she added.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Charlotte Oduro's video

Netizens who saw Rev Charlotte Oduro's video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post.

@Ikpugha wrote:

"There is a call to rise to the occasion - the holy institution of marriage is taking a hit. Only the proclaimers of the knowledge of God’s protocol for marriage will save the day. We need teacher after the heart of the Lord!"

@marychristienne8201 wrote:

"This woman will be greater than who she is now."

@giftyanntengey-yx2ry wrote:

"Very insightful interview. Gifty, for once, I have listened to Charlotte without feeling upset. Charlotte is a free spirited person who has a strong sense of self and so makes her look and sound arrogant. Her upbringing and background has contributed to her strong self. I strongly feel there is something that Charlotte needs to heal from. When she comes to that realisation, she herself will do the needful."

Apostle Oduro officially announce divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Solomon Oduro had officially announced his divorce from Rev Charlotte Oduro.

He explained that the decision had become necessary after efforts to reconcile and get back together proved futile.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the press statement.

