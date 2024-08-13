A young Ghanaian man is in pain after his girlfriend denied him during a loyalty test

The man who was pained by the betrayal of the lady and disclosed that he had dated the lady for five years

Many people who took to the comments section of the video comforted the young man

A Ghanaian man who works as a bus conductor, popularly known in Ghanaian parlance as a mate, is distraught after he finds out that his girlfriend is cheating on him.

The truth came to bear after he took part in a loyalty test.

A Ghanaian mate in disbelief after his lover failed a loyalty test in trending video. Photo credit: @oliverdarkweb/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @oliverdarkweb showed the moment when the mate was initially bragging that he believed her girlfriend was seeing another man.

"We have" dated for five years, and I don't think she can cheat on me; I trust her."

The moment of truth came when the lady was called to verify the mate's claim, only for her to mention another man's name as her lover.

At this point, the young man, who appeared visibly taken aback, stood in disbelief with his hand on his head.

The video ended with him taking a seat alone in his wondering how his girlfriend of five years could cheat on him.

When writing the report, the video raked in over 3000 likes and 40 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comfort the mate

Social media users who took the video's comments section sympathized with the mate on his ordeal.

ojoe indicated:

"You will call kwabena Michael too and he will also mention another girl's name. Ghana 🇬🇭 is just a confuse nation."

Efya Reigns commented:

"De guy sat down awwwwe..... Right people in de wrong hands.. Hm"

MikeCloset stated::

"Trotro mate ...wode WO trust ama obaa? ei braa."

Taxi driver pained as lover denies him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a taxi driver felt betrayed after his love denied him during a loyalty test.

During a telephone conversation, his girlfriend mentioned another man as her lover.

The young man's attempts to get the lady to acknowledge him as her lover failed, as she insisted they were not in a relationship.

The lady's ladies deeply affected the taxi driver, who sat in his car and asked the interviewer to leave his presence.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh