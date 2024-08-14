Ogyam has got people talking on social media after he confirmed that he has divorced his wife

In a video, he said his wife never had time for the family as she was often at social gatherings

Ghanaians who commented on the video shared varied opinions on what led to their divorce

Ghanaian social media commentator Ogyam has triggered reactions after announcing he is now a divorcee.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook account of GHPage News, Ogyam, speaking about his personal life, said he opted to divorce his wife because she was not performing the functions expected of her.

Ghanaian social commentator Ogyam says he divorced his wife because she refused to perform household chores. Photo credit: @GHPage TV/YouTube

He claimed that his ex-wife preferred to attend social gatherings such as funerals and weddings, a situation that was having a negative impact on his family.

"She could travel to her hometown under the guise of attending a funeral and spend over three weeks, she was not even washing my clothes."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4,000 likes and nine comments.

Ghanaians react to Ogyam's divorce

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions regarding the reason behind Ogyam's decision to divorce his wife.

Vivian Towui reacted:

"Lazy Man keep quiet over there..my dad's always washed his clothes sometimes himself."

Young Paddy replied:

"Then some of us are very lucky ooo. My dirty clothes have never been in the laundry basket pass two days without my wife washing them. I think I need to triple the love I have for my wife."

Nana Akua indicated:

"Good. Marriage is also about responsibility. Hand go hand come. If your partner is intentionally not meeting his or her responsibilities."

Man to divorce because she's a foodie

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian woman's marriage is on the verge of collapse because she is a foodie.

In a video, the woman said her husband threatened to walk out of the marriage because he can no longer bear her eating.

Her husband's concern is that the woman's eating habits are hurting his finances, which were described as meagre.

