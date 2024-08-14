A Ghanaian woman in the UK has shared how she sponsored her husband to join her, only for him to leave her without notice

Pokuaa said upon her husband's arrival, she did everything to make him comfortable, but he was always in a bad mood

Disheartened by her husband's actions, the Ghanaian lady admitted that she now found it difficult to trust and help others

A Ghanaian woman living in the UK has recounted how her husband, whom she sponsored to join her abroad, left her without notice.

Pokuaa said that when she left Ghana for the UK, she had a child but did not have a partner.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Pokuaa said when she arrived in the UK, some men proposed to her, but she could not marry them because they had different goals.

“I don’t want to have sex out of wedlock, in case I get pregnant again. I already have one child. I love the family setting, so I would like to marry before having any more children. The men who come my way just want to have sex even out of wedlock.”

A mutual friend introduced Pokuaa to a man in Ghana in 2023. The two started talking, and the man went to perform the traditional knocking rites that precede the marriage ceremony.

Pokuaa paid for everything so the man could join her in the UK, spending £13,000 (GH¢261,168) on him. She added that her husband came in November 2023 but started acting funny.

“He didn’t want to chat with me; he always spoke undertone when he had a call, and he often looked moody.”

According to Pokuaa, she told him to leave if he was unwilling to marry her. One day when she came home from work, the man had left.

“I am very hurt about it. Now I don’t like to help people because I can’t trust anybody.”

Netizens console woman whose husband left her

"Tell this lady, i said ,she shouldn't cry, this guy will get married, one day he will return from work and find out another man on top of his wife..he can never escape this judgement."

"Very very unfortunate. Such a lovely woman with a good heart is had to find. Don’t worry my sister he has thrown away gold for dust. God will see you through."

"Those we love do not love us. Those we love not, loves us strongly. A Wise Saying!"

"Millinash went through same. Very silly mistake. How could you bring a total stranger abroad without yourself having legal stay?"

"This lady is an intelligent and good wife. Oh God, help her to get a good husband. His story is so painful."

