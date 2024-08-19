Valeria, a young Ghanaian girl, said she does not intend to ever be in a love relationship with a mechanic

According to her, she finds mechanics to be "too dirty and local" despite their clean money and prefers to date a doctor

Several social media users who watched the video lambasted Valeria for her comments, but others defended her

A young Ghanaian girl, Valeria, said she cannot be in a love relationship with a mechanic.

Valeria gave reasons for her decision and mentioned men from other professions she could date.

In a video shared by @gabthesharkboy, Valeria was asked if she would not date a man because of his profession.

Valeria, in her answer, said she could not be in a love relationship with anyone who was a mechanic.

“They are too dirty, but their money is clean. Some of them look local.”

When asked which profession she hopes her partner will be engaged in, Valeria said she dreams of dating a doctor.

Netizens blast lady who won't date mechanic

Social media users who saw the video were not pleased with Valeria's sentiments, and they did not hide them. Most of them questioned her reason for such a choice. Read some of the comments below:

Shadrack Abo said:

“In her mind she thinks she is making sense”

Haruna Tanje wrote:

“As a mechanic hmmm this one deaaa, I want to say something but God said we should speak good words”

Kwabena Akosah 🐅said:

“You will come and meet us at shop with your car one day 😊”

VILLS wrote:

“What's her father's profession?”

Joe McCoy said:

“Ohiani ba nso ooo”

Pappy J Auto's wrote:

“oohk let not her car spoil 🤣🤣🤣or maybe she no get car mpo🤣”

Abena Tisha said:

“Y’all should stop criticizing people,will you allow your daughter date a mechanic that’s her opinion and don’t force your opinion on people, and can’t y’all see she was drunk”

