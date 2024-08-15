A video of a Ghanaian lady speaking about essential questions to ask on a date has surfaced on social media

She noted in the video that her central question would be on how much her date has in his account

Her comment triggered mixed reactions online as netizens who saw the video took to the comment section to express their views

A young Ghanaian lady has triggered a heated debate online after candidly speaking about the first question she would ask on a date.

Without mincing words, she noted that she would inquire how much her potential partner has in his bank account.

In an online video, the young lady whose identity was not disclosed said she would ask that question upfront because she firmly believes financial transparency is crucial in building a relationship.

Other interesting questions she would ask

The young lady proceeded to speak about other things she would be interested in and said she would also ask about the kind of job her potential partner does and his relationship with his family, among others.

Netizens divided over lady's comment

Her statement has divided public opinion. Some individuals have praised the young lady's honesty, while others have criticised her for being materialistic and placing too much importance on money.

@ As3mabagh1 wrote:

"But charle Ginger too she get nice form oo."

@thepowderguy1 wrote:

"This girl is f00l!ng too much abeg, you people should just stop interviewing her."

@establish_kemy wrote:

"The slim gal take in number send me."

UPSA student advises ladies

In a related story, a young Ghanaian lady advised fellow ladies not to send money to their boyfriends. YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the lady, a UPSA student, noted that it was wrong for any lady to do that.

She argued that it was not a lady's responsibility to provide for her partner. On the contrary, she noted that it is a man's responsibility to provide and a lady's right to take money from her partner.

Netizens who saw the video were divided and expressed their views in the video's comment section.

