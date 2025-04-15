Lil Win celebrated his 38th birthday on April 15, 2025, and to mark his special day, he decided to ask fans for a gesture

The Kumawood star shared a video of him eating banku and soup in his living room as he talked about loneliness and hard times

He begged fans who wanted to celebrate him on his special birthday to patronise his new collaboration with Patapaa

Ghanaian actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win has courted attention online with his 38th birthday wish.

Lil Win celebrates his 38th birthday on April 15, 2025. Source: LilWin

Source: Facebook

The renowned entertainer who turned 38 on April 15, 2025, shared a video of him in his living room humbly eating Banku and Soup.

Lil Win had taken off his shirt making him feel homely as he enjoyed the meal. The actor is known for his hard stance against lavishing himself on his birthday.

In 2023, he made a bold decision on his 35th birthday to channel his money into charity rather than throw a lavish party befitting of a celebrity like him.

While enjoying his 38th birthday treat, the actor whose wife, Maame Serwaa recently travelled abroad talked about loneliness and hard times.

With all these legal woes hanging around Lil Win's neck, the entertainer still manages to indulge himself in his own little way. On his 38th birthday, Lil Win told his fans what he wished for.

"I beg you all, if you love me and want to wish me, use my new song, Lil Win featuring Patapaa Who's Handsome. Create a video and caption it Happy birthday to my favourite Lil Win Kwadw oNkwansah. I'm watching you all."

Video of Lil Win enjoying a meal on his 38th birthday

What happened to Lil Win's court cases?

The past two years have been challenging for the actor who has been in and out of courts trying to make things right with his colleague, Martha Ankomah and the family of a three-year-old who passed away after a fatal accident.

Martha Ankomah turned down Lil Win's apology in December 2024 as their GH₵5 million defamation suit lingers. Details from their next appearance which was scheduled for April 1, 2025, as per a Modern Ghana report, are yet to emerge.

In the case of Lil Win's fatal accident that led to the death of a three-year-old boy in Kumasi, police prosecutors say they are awaiting advice from the Attorney General’s Office.

Lil Win was slapped with a bail of GH¢50,000 with two sureties in connection with the accident case.

Injured Lil Win and his mangled Mercedes Benz after the fatal accident in 2024 which led to the death of a young boy in Kumasi. Source: LilWin, MyJoyOnline

Source: Instagram

Lil Win's wife surprises him

In another story, Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, surprised him with a birthday cake and an iPhone 15 Pro Max worth GH¢16,000.

Maame Serwaa also added a note expressing how much she cared about her husband and wished him a happy birthday.

The actor's wife, who is currently in the US, sent the present through a friend, who delivered the package to the actor in his office.

