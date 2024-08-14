Vincent Lukeman, a Ghanaian mechanic in the US, earns $1,500 weekly and credits his success to the skills he learned from his father

Vincent Lukeman, a Ghanaian living in the US, works as a mechanic and earns $1500 (GH¢23,298) every week.

The US-based Ghanaian man said he could earn more if he was certified or worked as a self-employed mechanic, but he currently works for a company.

“I’m doing my best to get the certificates so I can get a higher salary in my field. I earn $1500 weekly. Some companies only need you to show them what you can do, and they will employ you.”

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Lukeman said he learnt the skill from his father back in Ghana before travelling abroad.

Lukeman said he first went to the US in 2015 for a visit. He later went back after some years to settle. He believes if he did not have a skill, he would not be making such an amount of money

Learning a skill before travelling

Lukeman encouraged anyone who wants to travel out of Ghana in search of greener pastures to make sure they learn a skill.

He explained that, if one has a skill, it is easier to get a job and make some money so you are not dependent on anyone else.

Lukeman also works as an event photographer. Due to the cost of living in the US, he said it is necessary to have multiple sources of income.

US-based Ghanaian makes $85K annually

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian living in the US said he earns $85,000 yearly as supply and logistics personnel.

Emmanuel Amponsah said he works from home, and that offers him enough time to do other things.

Contrary to what many people believe, he asserted that one may live quietly in America without feeling stressed out, despite the fact that it can be stressful at times.

