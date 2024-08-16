Sompa FM's Oheneni Adadzoa has disclosed that she has no biological child after 20 years of marriage

In an interview with Delay, the Sompa Nkomo presenter hoped that God would give her a child before she left the world

A video of her being moved to tears while speaking on the matter has triggered many to pray for her

Oheneni Adazoa, a presenter with Kumasi-based Sompa FM, nearly broke down in tears as she appeared on Deloris Frimpong Manso's, Delay Show.

The Sompa Nkomo host was moved to tears as she discussed her life without a biological child.

Cast in the mould of Oyerepa FM's Auntie Naa, the vocal Oheneni got sober as she opened up on her 20-year-old marriage.

Sompa FM presenter Oheneni Adadzoa gets emotional about her marriage and childlessness on Delay Show. Photo source: Oheneni Adadzo, Delayghana

Source: Facebook

Describing it as an arduous journey, she pointed out that it was not the wish of anybody to go into marriage and not have their biological children.

According to her, as the only daughter in her family, it was her mother's wish for her to give birth, but it never materialised, something the old lady lamented about until her passing in 2023.

Oheneni admonished Ghanaians to tone down on criticising people who have no children after years of marriage because everything was God's doing.

"But God is alive. Even if it is left with one day, I come back of your show with my own child. I know the God I'm serving," she said.

Watch Adadzoa's interview with Delay below:

Ghanaians pray for Oheneni Adadzoa

The disclosure has led Ghanaians to empathise with the Sompa FM presenter.

adwoaloudgh said:

Why am i crying? May God give her a child. Aawww Awurade

dagaatigirl_official said:

I cried😢😢😢😢

#Dear God , Please Bless this woman with the gift of the womb 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

gloriaosarfo said:

What GOD cannot do, does not exist 🙏🏾😩🌺❤️💡🌺

brahadams said:

May the Good God Help her with a child

1st_lady_sandy said:

Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind always. I just love her faith in God and I know that God will bless her with a child

Source: YEN.com.gh