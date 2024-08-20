A young Ghanaian lady who recently moved abroad in search of greener pastures has celebrated her job as a forklift operator

The young lady explained in the comment section of her TikTok video that she got the job after doing a course in her new country

Followers of her TikTok page flooded the comments section of the video to congratulate her on finding what she called a dream job

A pretty-looking Ghanaian lady has landed a job as a forklift operator after relocating to Italy recently.

The lady, identified as @akuasissi on her socials, resorted to TikTok to show her daily routine at work as a forklift driver.

Akua, a Ghanaian lady becomes a forklift driver in Italy after moving abroad to seek greener pastures. Photo credit: @akuasissi/TikTok.

@akuasissi demonstrated her dexterity on the forklift, moving goods from one point to the other in a warehouse.

The young lady, while responding to a question in the comment section of the video she posted, explained that she took a course in forklift driving before qualifying for the job.

In a TikTok video captioned 'Prettiest forklift driver', @akuasissi described herself as a 'very hardworking girl'.

The young lady's video attracted a varied reaction from netizens, with some inquiring about the forklift operator job.

Ghanaians react to @akuasissi's video

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to @akuasissi's video, which had clocked over 1.2k likes and 163 comments as of the time of drafting this report.

@PAPA said:

"Where did u learn the forklift driving from?"

@COOLEST replied:

"I did a course through some work agency."

@Naama fuachiwah also said"

"See me smiling like mumu… I am so proud of you girl."

@Egyiri commented:

"I’m also working as a forklift operator in Qatar 🇶🇦 any link at ur side."

@THE COMING KING also commented:

"Woow I really appreciate your efforts."

Man brags about forklift job

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man based in Italy has also bragged about his job as a forklift driver.

The young man said his job as abroad paid him well, adding that he did not require a university qualification to get hired.

He further urged Ghanaians hoping to relocate abroad for greener pastures to consider forklift operating as a viable option.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

