Pretty Ghanaian Girl Becomes A Forklift Driver After Relocating To Italy
- A young Ghanaian lady who recently moved abroad in search of greener pastures has celebrated her job as a forklift operator
- The young lady explained in the comment section of her TikTok video that she got the job after doing a course in her new country
- Followers of her TikTok page flooded the comments section of the video to congratulate her on finding what she called a dream job
A pretty-looking Ghanaian lady has landed a job as a forklift operator after relocating to Italy recently.
The lady, identified as @akuasissi on her socials, resorted to TikTok to show her daily routine at work as a forklift driver.
@akuasissi demonstrated her dexterity on the forklift, moving goods from one point to the other in a warehouse.
The young lady, while responding to a question in the comment section of the video she posted, explained that she took a course in forklift driving before qualifying for the job.
In a TikTok video captioned 'Prettiest forklift driver', @akuasissi described herself as a 'very hardworking girl'.
The young lady's video attracted a varied reaction from netizens, with some inquiring about the forklift operator job.
Ghanaians react to @akuasissi's video
YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to @akuasissi's video, which had clocked over 1.2k likes and 163 comments as of the time of drafting this report.
@PAPA said:
"Where did u learn the forklift driving from?"
@COOLEST replied:
"I did a course through some work agency."
@Naama fuachiwah also said"
"See me smiling like mumu… I am so proud of you girl."
@Egyiri commented:
"I’m also working as a forklift operator in Qatar 🇶🇦 any link at ur side."
@THE COMING KING also commented:
"Woow I really appreciate your efforts."
Man brags about forklift job
In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man based in Italy has also bragged about his job as a forklift driver.
The young man said his job as abroad paid him well, adding that he did not require a university qualification to get hired.
He further urged Ghanaians hoping to relocate abroad for greener pastures to consider forklift operating as a viable option.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
