A video of a Ghanaian man opening up on his lived experience in Italy has left many people inspired

He opened up about his job as a forklift driver and talked about how he got the job despite not having any academic qualification

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video shared their opinions regarding the man's job

A Ghanaian man who left the country's shores in search of greener pastures is delighted his decision has paid off.

Now, working in Italy as a forklift driver, the young man said he was able to secure a well-paying job even though he was not well-educated.

"I don't have a certificate, but they taught me how to operate the machine and I can now work perfectly on my own. With my job as a forklift driver, my monthly salary equals someone's annual salary in Ghana," he said with a smile.

He concluded by urging Ghanaians with plans of relocating abroad to work as forklift drivers to make the move.

At the time of writing the report, the video of the young man sharing his working experience in Italy had received over 5,000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to the man's comment

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section shared their opinions regarding the man's utterances.

Pee indicated:

Paul please if there is vacancy at your working place let us know and apply for it.

sharoneagyeman commented:

"Knowledge is better than money. ask him whether his manager at the work place didn't attend school."

B. Raph added:

"Bro am a nurse but Charlie hmmmm, if you can help us we appreciate it."

Mr K Peprah reacted:

"Ghana they will say u need senior high cert B4 they will employ u to operate forklift hmmm."

