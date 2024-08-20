A Ghanaian lady is in hot water after taking her boyfriend's car out without seeking permission from him

A Ghanaian lady is on the verge of losing her relationship after taking her boyfriend's car out.

Her man is reportedly upset with her for taking the car without permission and crashing it in an accident.

Narrating the incident in an X post on @Sikaofficial's page, the aggrieved young lady indicated that her boyfriend left the vehicle in her care while travelling for work.

The car had been in her custody for three days when she decided to take it out one day. While using it, she ran it into a pickup vehicle, leaving the car badly damaged.

The young lady managed to take care of the expenses for the damaged pickup truck, an amount of GH¢3,600, and decided to narrate what happened to her lover.

Unfortunately, her man is not happy with her and has asked her to get the car fixed. She apologised and tried to get her boyfriend to understand her situation.

However, the man refused to listen to her and is said to have even indicated to a third party about his intention to end their relationship.

She is required to pay GH¢ 14,000 to get the vehicle fixed and currently does not have the money.

Netizens react to Ghanaian lady's sad story

Netizens who saw the video were disappointed. They took to the comments section to call the lady out.

@leslie_kkkay wrote:

"Our help? Why would we want to help?"

@menp3_ruf commented:

"Make i take my money fix her boyfriend car? i be yakubu? my girlfriend need money for her hair too wai."

@BineyKoby said:

"Girls pre too much. S3 wagye Nani so??"

@RonnieAustine added:

"You crashed your boyfriend’s car so we should fix it for you?"

