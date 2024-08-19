Young Lady Bags Degree, Kneels To Thank Husband For Paying Her Fees: "I Am A Graduate And Your Wife"
- A video of a young lady celebrating her husband for being supportive of her education has gone viral
- This comes after she completed university and disclosed that it was her husband who funded her studies
- Many people who took to the comments section of the video celebrated the lady on her academic successes
A young lady has warmed hearts after a video of her showing her gratitude to her husband surfaced online.
Taking to TikTok, the young lady @only1mjayluxury posted a video capturing the adorable moment when her friends and loved ones showed up on her graduation day to show her support.
In a show of gratitude, the lady knelt and cried in front of her husband to thank him for his immense role in her academic success by sponsoring her university education from start to finish.
The young man could not hide his joy as he vibed with his wife for chalking her academic success.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 100,000 likes and 300 comments
Watch the video below:
Netizens commend new graduate's husband
Social media users who commented on the video celebrated the young woman's success. Others commended the young man for being a supportive husband.
Adwoa Nyarkoa Abronoma commented:
"Some mother in laws are blessings, thank ur mom inl law, it's her influence."
Estee1156 indicated:
"I was not able to get this kind of treatment but I tap into this blessing for my children God favour and destiny helpers locate them."
amanda_b replied:
"My husband went to a fashion school and bought their form for me and he was willing to buy every item on that form but unfortunately for me got really sick.and all the moneywere spent on my sickness"
Akua balcony reacted:
"My husband is doing the same ooooo now at level 300, May God bless them."
Woman praises husband for washing dishes
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady took to TikTok to celebrate her husband for being dutiful.
She did this by posting an adorable video of the moment she and her husband were seen in the living room.
As she lay on her sofa relaxing, her husband was seen seriously washing dishes while the lady filmed him.
