A video of a young man's reaction after his lover mentioned the name of another as her boyfriend has triggered reactions online

The AAMUSTED student, in a video, was initially optimistic that the lady would affirm him as her lover

Many people who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the actions of the young lady

A student of Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) was dealt a big blow after he found out that her girlfriend was cheating on her.

The young man only got to find out the truth after partaking in a loyalty test in the full glare of his friends on campus.

Fred, an AMUUSTED student, is in disbelief after his lover fails the loyalty test in a trending video. Photo credit: @Campus With Sharkboy/YouTube

The video, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Campus With Sharkboy, captured the moment when the young man Fred was seen praising his supposed girlfriend and talking about the fond moments they shared.

"I call her Chioma and she refers to me as Davido I am 150 per cent sure she would mention my name".

The moment came when the call was placed to the lady, who initially seemed reluctant to answer the question about her boyfriend but hesitantly agreed.

The lady who had multiple partners first mentioned Kweku and Michael, a move which surprised the young man as he immediately called to confront her about her infidelity.

"My name is Kwabena not Kweku. Last month was her birthday, and I even bought hersomething. She told me I was the only guy in her life," he said.

Ghanaians comfort the AAMUSTED student

Netizens who took the video's comments section comforted the man on his ordeal.

Mama Dee commented:

"Pressure increase or decrease This generation."

edwardakuffoampof indicated:

"Chioma do Davido Yawa."

Lamar commented:

"He say I never be kweku."

SlideÔut reacted:

"At this point even if you get my name right, I'll still have doubts."

Taxi driver cries as lover fails loyalty test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian taxi driver could not hide her disappointment after his girlfriend failed a loyalty test.

A video on TikTok showed the young man in an angry mood after his girlfriend mentioned another man as her lover during a telephone conversation.

The young man's attempts to get the lady to acknowledge him as her lover did not work.

