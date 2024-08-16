AAMUSTED Student In Tears As Lover Fails Loyalty Test: "I Call Her Chioma And She Calls Me Davido"
- A video of a young man's reaction after his lover mentioned the name of another as her boyfriend has triggered reactions online
- The AAMUSTED student, in a video, was initially optimistic that the lady would affirm him as her lover
- Many people who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the actions of the young lady
A student of Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) was dealt a big blow after he found out that her girlfriend was cheating on her.
The young man only got to find out the truth after partaking in a loyalty test in the full glare of his friends on campus.
The video, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Campus With Sharkboy, captured the moment when the young man Fred was seen praising his supposed girlfriend and talking about the fond moments they shared.
Ghanaian lady weeps as lover fails loyalty test after two attempts: "I only know Sandra and Abigail"
"I call her Chioma and she refers to me as Davido I am 150 per cent sure she would mention my name".
The moment came when the call was placed to the lady, who initially seemed reluctant to answer the question about her boyfriend but hesitantly agreed.
The lady who had multiple partners first mentioned Kweku and Michael, a move which surprised the young man as he immediately called to confront her about her infidelity.
"My name is Kwabena not Kweku. Last month was her birthday, and I even bought hersomething. She told me I was the only guy in her life," he said.
The video had raked in over 10,000 likes and 1000 comments at the time of writing the report.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians comfort the AAMUSTED student
Netizens who took the video's comments section comforted the man on his ordeal.
Mama Dee commented:
"Pressure increase or decrease This generation."
edwardakuffoampof indicated:
"Chioma do Davido Yawa."
Lamar commented:
"He say I never be kweku."
SlideÔut reacted:
"At this point even if you get my name right, I'll still have doubts."
Source: YEN.com.gh
