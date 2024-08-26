A video of a Kenyan lady sharing her experience of dating a Ghanaian man has left many heartbroken on social media

The lady said that she was betrayed by this man, who married another woman while they were still in a relationship

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some sympathised while others shared their experiences

A Kenyan lady, Valerie Odera, has shared her heartbreaking experience dating a Ghanaian man, which she said left her broken and unable to date again.

Narrating her ordeal in a TikTok video, Valerie stated that she fell in love with a 'handsome, dark-skinned man', believing they had a future together, only to be disappointed in the end.

"One Ghanaian man showed me shege and this has left me single to date. I have major trust issues with people because of this incident," she said in her TikTok video.

'Prince Charming' visits Valerie in Kenya

According to her, the man was based in Ghana while she lived in Kenya, and sometimes, he visited her in her country.

She noted that they made pleasant memories together, going shopping, etc. At one point, he asked what kind of ring she wanted if they got engaged.

Regardless of the fond memories, Valerie said communication between her and her lover became strained each time he moved back to Ghana, which was a red flag to her.

The secret wedding of Valerie's lover

Things began to unravel one time when her Ghanaian lover visited her in Kenya. During that visit, Valerie said he made a lovely cream suit, which she praised as beautiful - little did she know that it was for his wedding reception.

"One time, I was seated in my house, and this Ghanaian lady, our mutual friend, posted some pictures on his WhatsApp status. So I was going through WhatsApp as usual, and lo and behold, I saw 'Save the date' pictures of this guy with another lady on the lady's status. The thing that killed me the most was how beautiful this girl was. I sat on the floor and I started shaking," she said.

She stated that she did not confront the man; instead, she wished him congratulations, which was how things ended between them.

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathise with Valerie

Many netizens who saw the video felt sorry for the Kenyan lady and sympathised with her in the comment section.

@AGUNECHEMBA wrote:

"Sorry my sister."

@Le Ghanéen wrote:

"One brother don spoil market ooo."

@She/women wrote:

"Yo sis sorry u had to go experience this."

@Kay_Okyere wrote:

"Val!! hope it's not who I think it is ... Really sorry darling. Best of wishes love, you have a beautiful heart and deserve better."

@Jahlove wrote:

"Sorry we ain't like that tho."

Indomie seller sponsors lover abroad, is betrayed

