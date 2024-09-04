Gospel singer Joyce Blessing is hopeful of getting married in the future despite her bitter divorce years ago

In an interview, she explained that love and marriage were beautiful if one found the right person to be with

Sharing his thoughts in a chat with YEN.com.gh, music journalist Myers Hansen commended Blessing for her posture on marriage, adding that the positivity was good for her to excel

Despite her marriage collapse about four years ago, gospel singer Joyce Blessing is not giving up on love.

In a recent interview, Blessing stated she is still ready to give marriage another try when the opportunity presents itself.

The singer parted ways with her husband and then manager, Dave Joy, in what turned out to be one of Ghana's most acrimonious celebrity divorces recently.

Joyce Blessing and her ex-husband Dave Joy's marriage ended in 2020. Photo source: @unreakablejb1

Source: Instagram

Reports at the time claimed the couple, who had three children together, had been unfaithful to each other with some DNA issues popping up.

The divorce led to Blessing losing her official Instagram and YouTube to her ex-husband, and she had to start all over.

Joyce Blessing still wants marriage

Speaking on 3FM's Drive, she stated that notwithstanding her bitter experience, marriage is a "beautiful thing", so she is still open to it but on the condition that she can be herself in the marriage.

"I think marriage is a beautiful thing, and love is a beautiful thing. I believe that when you meet one who understands you and loves you just as you are and you can be yourself every time, it’s very important," she said.

The Victory hitmaker advised people only to enter relationships where they will have peace of mind and not overly please their partners.

"Not one that you are trying to be someone and please the person, which even you cannot do, but by force you want to," she added.

The positivity is good for Joyce Blessing

Joyce Blessing's position has received a commendation from seasoned music journalist Gabriel Myers Hansen.

According to the Music In Africa editor, Blessing needed to move on from that unfortunate chapter of her life to advance her career.

"With such positive thoughts, I believe she has been able to deal with the divorce in such a way that it will not hinder her progress as an artiste.

"The kind of divorce she went through was so difficult that many people would not come out unscathed and as a creative, the last thing you want is to be distracted by emotions and bitterness.

"I think she has handled it well and should excel going forward. And I hope she gets the man she desires to marry because that could also contribute positively to her career," he said.

Joyce Blessing praises King Paluta

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Joyce Blessing had shared her opinion on a recent debate on secular and gospel songs in Ghana after a catholic priest apologised for singing King Paluta's song in church.

The gospel musician said she had no issue with people listening or singing Aseda as it is an actual gospel song.

Blessing added that she was a big fan of King Paluta and that his songs were motivational.

