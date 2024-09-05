Woman Opens Up About Recent Visit To Ghana: "I Experienced Pretty Privilege For The First Time"
- A young London-based woman has opened up about her experience after visiting Ghana for two weeks
- In a video, the lady said she experienced pretty privilege for the first time in her life while in the country
- She added that she spent less than £1 of her own money for the entire time she was abroad in Ghana
A London-based woman has shared her experience after visiting Ghana for the first time recently.
Speaking on a podcast, the unidentified young pretty woman said she felt genuine kindness from Ghanaians during her short visit to the country.
She stated during the interview monitored by YEN.com.gh that she had never experienced pretty privilege until she came to Ghana.
The young lady suggested she had men spending on her throughout the two weeks that she was in Ghana because she was well-endowed.
"I have never experienced pretty privilege until I started going to Africa, and that's not just in Congo. Even when I went to Ghana. In Ghana, I spent £0.75p the whole time I was there and I was there for two weeks," she stated.
She further stated that in the UK, African women do not get that kind of treatment from men, hence her appreciation of Africa's kindness.
The pretty privilege that the London-based lady referred to is a social construct, where individuals who are considered physically attractive receive some benefits or advantages in society.
Netizens react to the lady's video
Netizens who chanced on the UK-based lady's video, which was posted on Instagram by @iamphylxgh_, shared their views.
@iamphylxgh_ said:
"Eeeeiii! Ghanaian men are generous paaa ooo; people’s boyfriends and husbands, ayekooo."
@kofi_xkobar replied:
"@iamphylxgh_ u we’re not informed."
@asaregodsent also said:
"U n I know its not for free."
American woman falls in love with Ghana
In a related YEN.com.gh publication, an African-American woman shared her experience after visiting Ghana for the first time.
In a video shared on social media, the lady said her visit to the motherland had opened her eyes and erased negative perceptions.
She further stated that being in Ghana had brought her a sense of peace, genuine love, and kindness from the people she interacted with.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.