A video of a Ghanaian lady sharing seven red flags she would look out for in a potential partner has surfaced online

Among the things listed was a guy who lives with his mum, someone who takes her on a date at KFC, etc.

Netizens who the video greeted her comments with mixed reactions as they shared their views in the comment section

A Ghanaian lady has stated seven red flags she would look out for when choosing a partner. In an online video, the lady categorically noted that these seven things are complete turn-offs that would disqualify a potential suitor from having a chance to date her.

Among the things she mentioned was a guy who lives with his mum, takes her on a first date at KFC, and is still friends with all his exes.

Source: Twitter

She also mentioned in her list, someone who would take her out on a date and ask her to split the bills with him, a man who listens to Andrew Tate, and someone who would give her GH¢300 a month. Additionally, she said she would reject a guy who buys her a car after three dates.

"Is he a fraud guy or what?" she said in the video.

@jnrfreedom1 wrote:

"You know what Andrew and Tristan Tate do give we."

@KwesiHubert wrote:

"You are a real one dude."

@anas_news1 wrote:

"This girl ah meet am for town ago sound am waa she fool ruff."

@_KOJOSON wrote:

"There are so many red flags in this video and the main one is in the center."

@TawficQ wrote:

"Funny enough, I hadn't played the video but I knew the point she would be making, amongst the ladies at KSS, this particular lady has the most ominous mentality when it comes to men! She einself she be Red Sea!"

@wanlovkhalifa wrote:

"She calls a man the N word …..she nor be red flag oh she be zombie !!!"

@Manny_yrn1 wrote:

"Ni moma s3 bogoso pipor."

@Lechiboroni wrote:

"Nne3 okyer3. What are you bringing to the table??"

@leslie_kkkay wrote:

"Maybe maybe not."

@ItsTheD0n wrote:

"Gyimiefuo bia na we dey make them popular mtchew."

@1xTweetmedia wrote:

"Everything is red flag."

@A_RWAC wrote:

"Her forehead is a redflag."

@EsqAboagye wrote:

"They always set them up and somehow they foolishly fall for it and never learn."

