Daniel Duncan Williams, son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, celebrated his 29th birthday by leading praise and worship at Action Chapel International

Wearing an all-white kaftan, he energetically led the choir, singing and dancing with the congregation

His vibrant performance was well-received, making the ministration a joyful success

Daniel Duncan Williams led congregants of The Prayer Cathedral, Action Chapel International, in praises and worship on his birthday.

The young man, who is the son of famous preacher Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, celebrated his 29th birthday on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Daniel Duncan Williams, the son of Duncan Williams, leads a powerful praise session in church on his birthday. Photo credit: @deewillslive & @joeldwilliams

Source: Instagram

A video shared on X, which was posted by Eddie_wrt, showed Daniel Duncan Williams wearing an all-white kaftan as he led the choir.

Daniel, the birthday boy, sang while a conductor directed the choir and several congregants danced and sang along.

The archbishop's son led with energy and vigour, jumping and dancing on the stage. The choir supporting him also had similar energy, making his ministration successful.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Daniel Duncan Williams' praise video

There were mixed reactions in the post's comment section. YEN.com.gh has collated some of these comments. Read them below:

@SmimmyD said:

"He wants to get the opportunity to go out tonight 😂 we’re familiar with his games 😂"

@LawalMohammed20 wrote:

"We all saw the script long ago... this dude will soon be a pastor and inherit the preaching business of his father..."

@KojoBlaq_19 said:

"Church house wey the camera man dey shout motherf*** 🤣🤣"

@mubay2000 wrote:

"He is the one going to succeed his father not Joel"

@iamslick said:

"Dee Wills will go down as the greatest to ever do it😭🔥"

Sonnie Badu prophesies over Daniel Duncan Williams

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu predicted that Daniel Duncan Williams would serve in God's house.

In a video that went viral, Sonnie Badu asked his followers to save his post as proof when the word of God given through him begins to manifest.

Some social media users shared mixed reactions to Sonnie Badu's prophesy.

