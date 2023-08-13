Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu has gone viral after prophesising that Daniel Duncan Williams will serve in God's house

Sonnie Badu called on his followers to save his post as evidence when the word of God given through him start manifesting

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions to Sonnie Badu's post on Instagram

Dr Sonnie Badu has disclosed that one of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams's sons will be a powerful minister of God.

Daniel, Archbishop Duncan Williams and Sonnie Badu rock classy outfits.

Source: Instagram

The award-winning gospel made this revelation in an Instagram post captioned;

Daniel Duncan William is going to be a very powerful Prophet of God, You can mark down this date. Everything he is going through indicates that God is about to use him mightly..

There is a generation that is arising, and he will be the only one able to easily access them and make an impact.

Just remember this day and know that God's ways are not our ways .. @archbishopnick, our generation is blessed to have you .. love you

CEO of Glitz Africa Claudia Lumor has commented on Sonnie Badu's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

claudialumor stated:

❤️❤️

komladdasorgoe stated:

Every youth is like Dee Wills. He's acting his age the only problem is whose son he is which goes.

vivianne2220 stated:

Wish him well, but again u could be right. My pastor in the USA was once a smoker, dealer got saved and today, he pastors over 6000 members 4 services each Sunday and wins souls cause he repeats his testimony of how he got saved by visiting a church feeling high as a kite and still God saved him on that Easter Sunday. We all sinners yet God uses us so let’s hope on this testimony

luvhas1 stated:

You are speaking the mind of God Sir. I was watching one video of his on IG here, when the exact same words came to me

innocent1509 stated:

Must u comment on every trends .. we love u so much just be mute about certain things let’s the worldly dude deal with it

adutwum11 stated:

Not everyone will become man of God, he’s enjoying his good life.

_officialblakboy stated:

Sometimes it doesn’t end that way papa

rol_and_07 stated:

Isaiah 55:9 For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts.

Duncan Williams' Son Daniel Duncan Williams Spotted Chilling At Party With Women; Stirs Reactions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Duncan Williams' son Daniel Duncan Williams has generated controversy on social media following his appearance at a party chilling with women.

In a video, the well-known Ghanaian preacher's son can be seen enjoying himself while holding a cigarette stick in his mouth.

The video sparked conversation in Ghana as many people pondered the son of a preacher's being in such a setting.

