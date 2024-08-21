Dr Likee And Crew Cross Paths With Esther Smith By The Roadside, Sing And Hug Her In Video
- Dr Likee and his crew crossed paths with Esther Smith, and it was all love between the actor and the singer
- Members of the crew started singing one of her songs after they saw her, putting a broad smile on her face
- In the video, the gospel musician was seen hugging and exchanging kind words with the hilarious group
Dr Likee and his crew, in a viral video, crossed paths with veteran gospel musician Esther Smith, and the heartwarming moment got social media users talking.
The linkup was filled with mutual respect and admiration, as the singer and the actor's entourage showed each other love.
As soon as the crew spotted Esther Smith, they began singing one of her popular songs, bringing a broad smile to her face. Dr Likee's team's demeanour during the encounter showed their admiration for the gospel icon.
The video showed Esther Smith warmly responding to the reception she received, hugging members of the crew, and exchanging pleasantries.
The singer joined the crew in singing her songs, making the video even more pleasing to watch. Many Ghanaians reacted positively to the video.
Esther Smith and Ras Nene warm hearts
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Dr.Drug said:
"She is the GOAT in Gospel music in Ghana 🇬🇭"
nanakuami74 wrote:
"Akwasi Antwi ndwom wei nso wo ntumi toww bayiefo koraa nim toww"
Merlintonb commented:
"Aka will turn every serious thing to joke 😂😂😂😂ɔse wobɛte beat bi gigigigiiigimmm" '
Derrick said:
"So since I was young Esther Smith has been like this saaaa eiii"
Bishop Sam reacted:
"I loves your music alot Esther. Indeed your earrings kills me Esther Smith"
wiz said:
"Esther smith de3 , there’s no gospel artist like her ever before"
Ras Nene on his baby mama
In another story by YEN.com.gh, Dr Likee discussed his baby mama and why they separated.
Dr Likee said the struggles and challenges he was facing were what prompted the separation.
He said that regardless of everything that happened, she was a great mother and a good person.
