A video of renowned Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu preaching self-love has surfaced on social media

His advice comes after his former wife, Naa Okailey, who resides abroad, recently got married to another man

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some agreed with his comments while others did not

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has offered some thought-provoking advice to the general public in light of the news of his ex-wife's recent marriage.

In a video shared on TikTok, the renowned actor entreated everyone to pursue self-love before loving anyone else—their spouse or children.

He noted that anyone can only offer love to others by first loving themselves. He also said it was prudent to love your job before loving your spouse, as that's how one can earn money to care for and show love to one's family.

Kwaku Manu's comments come amidst his former wife's marriage to a white man. Photos of the wedding flooded the internet and got many people talking, with some saying that Kwaku Manu had been heartbroken over the incident. In contrast, others have criticised his former wife over the incident. In a series of online videos, Kwaku Manu has commented on the matter.

Netizens react to Kwaku's video

@AduSowah wrote:

"One of the wisest personalities of our time. Always spitting facts."

@Maxibrown2 wrote:

"I agree.You cannot save a drowning man if you are not on firm ground. This is powerful."

@KingBrownChiki wrote:

"Broken heart go make you turn motivational speaker by force."

@al_varo777 wrote:

"The girl remarry make e pain am."

Kwaku Manu speaks on ex-wife's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu had commented on the news about his ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, who had remarried in the US.

Naa Okailey divorced the actor about three years ago and married a white man named Tim last week.

But in his latest video, the Kumawood star has laughed off the trolls, stating that he was more than okay and not disturbed by his ex-wife's marriage.

