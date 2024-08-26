A video of a Ghanaian man talking about life in Canada has generated talking points on social media

He lamented that his work as a construction worker in Canada is very demanding and tedious

He concluded by urging his relatives back home to be appreciative when he sent them money

A Ghanaian construction worker who relocated to Canada in search of greener pastures has opened up on his life there.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man who was at a construction site lamented that living in the North American country is not rosy.

He lamented that his construction work was tedious and appealed to his relatives to be grateful when he remitted money to them.

He also added despite the tedious and demanding nature of his work, he remains resolute in his quest to work hard in Canada.

"Our work is very tedious, so please to our loved ones back home, be grateful when we send you remittances," he said in the video.

Ghanaians react to man's comments

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the video, with many urging him not to discourage Ghanaians desirous of relocating to the country.

alexanderquartey3FOGA commented:

"Stop discourage people okay we are also coming even is not easy with you guys we are also coming."

Owens Official indicated:

"Not easy at all hmm."

Sweet Diana indicated:

"Life as never been easy from beginning to the end of the world."

frankdagbo730 reacted:

"Master u can ever stand in the sky and work we don't care and It won't scare us we'll come oo."

Kendrick gh indicated:

"Bro if is not easy come home wai."

@Luxury_Fhace reacted:

"Come back to Ghana bro."

Owura Kwame Alex cheddar 2 replied:

"In Ghana here we climbing the coconut, tree without any protection we didn’t say it hard na diɛ wo bɛnya sika bɛbree."

Ghanaian nurse becomes forklift driver

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man is delighted with his decision to move to Canada in his quest for greener pastures.

In the video, he disclosed that he was a nurse in Ghana and even posted a photo of himself at work.

The video then showed his present reality: he worked at a warehouse in Brampton, Canada.

