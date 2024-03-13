A video of a Ghanaian lady talking about Luthania has gone viral on social media

In an interview, she opened up about the standards of living and admonished more people to join her in that country

Many people who watched the video commended the young lady for opening up on the benefits of living in Lithuania

A young Ghanaian lady currently residing in Lithuania has opened up about life in the Eastern European country.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on SVTV Africa, the University of Ghana graduate, who has lived there for years now, expressed delight over her decision to relocate to Luthania permanently, adding that her expectations had been met.

Ghanaian lady relocates to Lithuania Photo credit: @obaa_borga/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She said her decision to relocate to Lithuania came about after she had the opportunity to study in the country under an exchange programme.

Quizzed by the interviewer as to whether she would advise Ghanaian students to settle on Lithuania as their preferred country to further their studies, the young lady responded in the affirmative.

She also added that getting a resident permit in that country was easy, adding that people are hospitable and accommodating.

"Lithuania has a population of three million. Foods I could not afford back in Ghana I realised that they were so cheap here. What a rich can afford, the average citizen can also afford it".

"Their education system is very good, their fees are affordable, and now you have people coming from the UK, Italy and other countries to study here", she said confidently

She disclosed that Lithuania does not have an embassy in Ghana hence urging persons desirous of relocating to the coutry to go to the UAE and get their visas.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 15,000 views and 90 comments

Netizens commend her

Social media users who watched the video showered praises on her for enlightening them about Lithuania.

@mohammedjawal7880 commented:

This lady is very open and real.Keep it up

@ampoforichard9143 reacted:

Lithuania is a very good country

@emmanuelyeboah1030 reacted:

I like her candidness. She will persevere!

@teddyteddy7505 reacted:

Ghanaians know best how to praise other countries achievements, but don’t know how to commit to creating their own.

Source: YEN.com.gh