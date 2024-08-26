A video of some Ghanaian nurses at Kotoka International Airport has got people talking on social media

This comes after the nurses stated in the video that they were unemployed and, hence opted to leave the country

Many people who took to the comment section of the video expressed astonishment at the mass exodus of Ghanaian nurses

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya could not hide his disbelief after he chanced on some Ghanaian nurses at the Kotoka International Airport.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the X, showed the moment when the nurses, in a delighted mood, stopped to interact with the popular content creator.

Wode Maya was surprised as Ghanaian nurses talked about relocating to the UK. Photo credit: @wode_maya/X

Wearing a bright smile, the nurses expressed delight at meeting the popular content creator in person.

To satisfy his curiosity, Wode Maya asked where they were heading, to which the nurses hurriedly replied, saying they were relocating to London to work.

One of the nurses indicated that they had been unemployed for four years, hence the decision to relocate abroad in search of greener pastures.

Wode Maya, who was taken aback by the nurses' disclosure, appealed to the government to take steps to remedy the unemployment issues.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 90,000 views and 150 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the mass exodus of nurses

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared concerns regarding the mass exodus of Ghanaians.

@Wee3ny3 reacted:

"Chale cleaner kraaa ago do ohh cuz man Dey cry for room since."

@views09 indicated:

"Why stay in a country where they beg and pay to be posted when they’re needed outside?. Brain drain won’t stop now."

@johnbosco_gh reacted:

"I completed college in 2020, finished Service in 2021 and I’m still waiting for postings. You think this’s fair?"

Nurse delights as he relocates abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse, Hamza Salifu has successfully relocated to the US to continue with his practice.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Hamza said travelling abroad had always been his dream and was delighted when he got the opportunity.

He was delighted to be in the US and was ready to help improve healthcare delivery in that country

Source: YEN.com.gh