A viral video of a young Ghanaian lady shedding tears has generated talking points on social media

She cried in the video and made it known that she diverted money meant for her fees into a business

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have sympathized with her

A Ghanaian lady who took a bold step to start a business with her hostel fees now has second thoughts about her actions.

This comes after she was spotted weeping in a video, apparently after investing her fees in the sales of glasses.

A Ghanaian lady cries out as she uses her hostel fees to start a business. Photo credit: @233shop/TikTok

With tears rolling down her cheeks, the lady expressed frustration over the type of glasses her supplier sent.

The young lady then showcased the glasses to her followers, although she did not provide further details about what was wrong with them.

"Used my hostel fees to import glasses, and look at what the supplier sent me," her caption read.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 47,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comfort the lady

Social media users who reacted to the video comforted her. Others also promised to buy from her so she could recoup the money invested in the business.

Abbieee commented:

"Is it just me or they look very good."

user5957881141398 reacted:

"Wait our day den u go n share it to primary students."

ELENA EMPIRE added:

"Abeg nor add join my anger this morning."

Perfecto Lina replied:

"Are you selling it or you're the one using it?"

Adom_teetee wrote:

"Your location please."

glory_monti added:

"Omo the supplier no try use em do giveaway."

Source: YEN.com.gh