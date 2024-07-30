A video of QueenLet's speaking about the expectations of nurses in Germany has got people talking on social media

In an interview, she told Zionfelx that Ghanaian nurses desirous of relocating to Germany should not waste that opportunity

Many people who reacted to the video have raised concerns about the comment made by QueenLet

Queenlet, a Ghanaian gospel singer living in Germany, has left many people feeling inspired after she opened up about working as a nurse in that country.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, QueenLet, who has been working as a nurse in Germany since 2011, said jobs for nurses abound in the country.

"For jobs, there are jobs here, even when you are in school, hospitals are urging you to work for them."

Quizzed by Zionfelix whether she would advise Ghanaian nurses desirous of relocating to Germany to make the trip, QueenLet responded in the affirmative.

"I would advise that you come; there are so many things I have learnt since I relocated here to work as a nurse."

She also highlighted some qualities that nurses working in Germany must possess.

"Here, you must be willing to work hard because they do not joke with their work. If you are lazy, then do not settle on Germany as your destination.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 400 likes and 40 comments

Watch the video below:

QueenLet's comments stirs reaction

Ghanaians who thronged the video's comment section shared their opinions about the disclosure made by QueenLet.

Docta Afico Junior II commented:

"You people go talk saa then our people will come after u."

Mark Apam Junior indicated:

"All what she saying we do it here as basic nursing why plenty talking."

Kwesi Gyemvi indicated:

"Ur salary in Germany is not even up to 3000 euros u dey talk plenty."

