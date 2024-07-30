QueenLet Advises Ghanaian Nurses To Relocate To Germany, Video
Queenlet, a Ghanaian gospel singer living in Germany, has left many people feeling inspired after she opened up about working as a nurse in that country.
Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, QueenLet, who has been working as a nurse in Germany since 2011, said jobs for nurses abound in the country.
"For jobs, there are jobs here, even when you are in school, hospitals are urging you to work for them."
Quizzed by Zionfelix whether she would advise Ghanaian nurses desirous of relocating to Germany to make the trip, QueenLet responded in the affirmative.
"I would advise that you come; there are so many things I have learnt since I relocated here to work as a nurse."
She also highlighted some qualities that nurses working in Germany must possess.
"Here, you must be willing to work hard because they do not joke with their work. If you are lazy, then do not settle on Germany as your destination.
QueenLet's comments stirs reaction
Ghanaians who thronged the video's comment section shared their opinions about the disclosure made by QueenLet.
Docta Afico Junior II commented:
"You people go talk saa then our people will come after u."
Mark Apam Junior indicated:
"All what she saying we do it here as basic nursing why plenty talking."
"Ur salary in Germany is not even up to 3000 euros u dey talk plenty."
Ghanaian nurse delights after relocating to the US
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse, Hamza Salifu, could not contain his joy after relocating to the US to continue his practice.
In a video, Hamza said travelling abroad had always been his dream and was delighted when he got the opportunity.
He said that although the travel process was delayed, he was delighted to be in the US and ready to help improve healthcare delivery there.
