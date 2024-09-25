Abena Pookua, a young lady has got netizens reacting after a video of her expressing a desire to marry emerged on the internet

She stated that she had asked her mother to tell their relatives in Ghana to find her a man to settle down with

Many Ghanaians thronged the comment section of the video to express their interest in becoming the lady's potential husband

A young Ghanaian woman identified as Abena Pokua has taken to social media to express her desire for a husband.

Abena Pokua, who was born and bred in the US, said in a TikTok video that she had called her family back home in Ghana to find her a man.

The US-based lady, who seemed weary of being lonely said, she was looking for a responsible man to settle down with.

"Four days ago, I asked my mum to call our family back home in Ghana to tell them that I need a responsible man to marry," she stated while laughing.

Abena Pokua further indicated in response to a question in the comment section of her video that she needed an "educated, free-spirited, romantic, healthy/fit, knows God" man to marry.

Reactions to Abena Pokua's video

Abena Pokua's video reached close to 28,000 people on TikTok, clocking over 27.7k likes and more than 1.4k comments., as of the time of drafting this report.

@KwabenaOffei said"

"What’s ur spec?"

@Abena replied:

"Educated, free spirited, romantic, healthy/fit, knows God."

@Adepa Koffi also said:

"you have to marry the youth . we will love you than your type."

@Kofi Manuel wrote:

"But there are Ghanaian guys everywhere in this world."

@Kwadwo all car keys also wrote:

"pls came and take me away. the indomitable an buying Is too much."

Lady travels the word for a husband

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian lady identified as Francisca AK had embarked on a world tour to find her soulmate.

Francisca AK said she would not return home until she found the man of her dreams to marry her.

Her video attracted reactions from netizens with many men expressing interest in the comment section.

