A young Ghanaian who just started his Doctorate Degree programme at Cornell University said he or his parents have never paid his school fees since he started his educational journey.

According to Wunanyun Wumborbi Noah, his faith in God has helped him receive help, especially for his education, anytime he needed it.

Noah credits the government of Ghana and Tullow Oil for funding his education to the tertiary level. Photo credit: @wumborbi

In a post on X to announce his next step on the educational ladder, Wunanyun Wumborbi Noah said he has received scholarships during every level of his education to make schooling easy.

According to the first-class University of Ghana alums, the Ghanaian government sponsored his primary and secondary education.

Tullow Oil fully funded his tertiary education, and the Doctorate Degree he started on August 26, 2024, is also fully funded.

Wunanyun Wumborbi Noah believes God helped him immensely, considering he comes "from a village with no human system of advantage."

Ghanaians comment on Noah's educational journey

Several people who read Noah's post congratulated him on admission to Cornell University. Those who read about his journey also admonished him always to be studious. YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments. Read them below:

@BessahDanso said:

U truly a ghana 🇬🇭 man 👨,hoping u come help build ghana n ur community in the future 🙏🏾

@kofi_wereko wrote:

Congratulations…tapping into your blessings 🤗

@LORDWEALTH_ said:

And bro when you come back help your mother land !

@kofikera1 wrote:

👏🏿 👏🏿 👏🏿 Congratulations young man on your achievements. I am more interested in who made your shirt.😊

Ghanaian gets admission to Harvard

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a former student of PRESEC, Legon, got almost $2 million in scholarships from six top U.S. universities, including Harvard.

Ebenezer Tseh chose Harvard to study Computer Science.

He co-founded EXEATLOG, a web-based application to digitise the high school exeat system.

