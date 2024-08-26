The New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has demonstrated his humble side on the streets of Odorkor

The Vice President was touring some neighbourhoods in the Greater Accra Region when he hugged a physically challenged man

The physically challenged man hugged the vice president back and wished him well on his political venture

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, embarked on a street campaign earlier today.

He toured parts of the Greater Accra Region, including Odorkor in the Ablekuma North district.

Dr Bawumia shows his humble side during a street campaign in Odorkor.

Source: UGC

On his tour, he was met by well-wishers and party sympathisers who showered him with praise and well-wishes.

In a viral video on X, the Vice President humbly bent down and shared a hug with a physically challenged young man who shared words of encouragement and support for Dr Bawumia.

X users react to video

Some X users shared their reaction to the video;

Emma Boro 🇬🇭 @KwawAgyapong

So humble like an ordinary Ghanaian

Nanak_AI @NanaK_Baidoo

1992 politics. u figa only u go school. Since you enjoyed the free cars, accommodation, food and healthcare alone, you will have to invite your family members to come and vote for you. You guys thought 8yrs would never come. SMH

Atongo Jesus @EmmanuelAkorlor

Meanwhile they cancelled the road tolls of which the disabled were getting employment from 😞😞

Lessido @AshafaSikky

Kraman ahobrase 🤣🤣🤣🤣if not for elections would he have done this???asking for my neighbours....this strategy in election na 1800...it won't wash

~Cafui~🇬🇭 👨🏻‍💻⚪️🔴 @Ma_Cafui

He no go win if he likes he can go and scrub their toilet

Bencratic @FreeDemogh

The pretense and fun fooling is so glaring … one is pretending and the other is fun fooling to probably get some financial benefit

Summer Winterfell @twitGhana

Good but Use same energy to talk about the 2020 fallen 8

Bawumia drinks coconut by the roadside

Earlier, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was videoed drinking coconuts by the roadside.

The vice president was with some NPP executives and supporters, who cheered him on as he drank the coconut water.

In a video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X, Dr Bawumia buys the coconut from a young man who has packed several in a wheelbarrow.

The seller used his cutlass to open the coconut for the presidential hopeful and some of the people accompanying him so they could drink.

The coconut seller seemed excited and was videoed singing about Dr Bawumia being the preferred candidate.

Bawumia promises to alleviate Ghanaians' plight

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says his reason for becoming president is to alleviate Ghanaians' plight.

According to him, he is deeply committed to the progress and prosperity of Ghana and its people.

He also said he has been adequately prepared to take over the mandate from Akufo-Addo and has thus urged Ghanaians to vote for him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh