A former student of the University of Ghana has started his doctorate at the prestigious Cornell University

Announcing this feat, K. Noah said he is pursuing a PhD in government, focusing on international relations

Despite coming from a disadvantaged background, he attributes his success to his faith in God and hard work

A young Ghanaian graduate who recently earned a first-class degree from the University of Ghana has begun his journey towards obtaining a doctorate at an Ivy League institution.

He is studying government, focusing on international relations at the prestigious Cornell University.

In a post on X, @wumborbi indicated that his academic journey officially began on August 26, 2024.

In his reflection in the post, he said that he hails from a humble village and could not have made it this far without God.

He emphasised that despite growing up in a community without a "human system of advantage," he has learnt that the most significant advantage one can have is faith in God.

The young scholar hopes his story will inspire others who might feel alone in pursuing education or success.

“My story is to inspire whoever feels like he has no one to hold his hand,” he stated.

Young man helps Ghanaian students study abroad

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man, Cosmos Obeng, has channelled his resources into assisting people who want scholarships to study abroad.

Cosmos works as a graduate teaching assistant at the University of Akron in the US. His help to students who want to study outside Ghana has yielded positive results, as more than 200 people from Ghana and other African countries have received scholarships to study in America and Europe.

