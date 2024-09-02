A video of a young lady opening up on her journey to becoming a university graduate has left many people inspired

This comes after she posted a video on TikTok showing her humble beginnings as a hawker selling sobolo

Social media users who took to the comments section have celebrated the young lady on her academic success

A young Ghanaian lady has become a motivation to many people after she took to social media to announce that she has successfully graduated from nursing training.

She announced her academic feat on TikTok, where she posted a video highlighting her humble beginnings and her present reality.

The 27-second video first showed her working as a street hawker selling roselle juice, also known as sobolo, and other ice cream products.

The video then showed two photos of her where she was captured on campus, wearing a nursing uniform in one and attended nursing clinicals in the second.

It concluded with the young woman in a joyous mood, beautifully clad in her graduation gown, vibing and celebrating with her friends on campus.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate 'street hawker' graduate

Social media users who took to the video's comment section celebrated the young lady for completing nursing training.

cillas_collections commented:

"Brilla baakop3, you this girl errrrr I just can’t say much here, God bless you always ok."

BENEDICTA reacted:

"My prayers.... am working harder because of nursing hmmm."

Ghloriah indicated:

"This video has really encouraged me to work hard,May God help you win always the background song got me."

Boafoa indicated:

"Such a brilliant soul I tap into your blessings."

Bofrot seller bags first class degree

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another street hawker also bagged a degree from the University of Education.

Priscilla Akwagu explained that she had sold buffloaf, commonly known as 'bofrot', to finance her education.

Priscilla, a single mother, then later graduated with a first-class degree from UEW in Ghana's Central Region.

