A young lady is trending after she posted a throwback video of the first she met her then-boyfriend

The woman stated that her love affair with her then-boyfriend has blossomed into marriage

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have congratulated the young lady on her union

A young lady has left many gushing after she took to TikTok to flaunt her handsome Obroni lover.

She posted a throwback video showing the first time she met her boyfriend in person at the airport.

A young lady meets her Obroni boyfriend for the first time in a trending video. Photo credit: @naomi and.matt/TikTok

The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, captured the moment when the lady was seen acting shy as she arrived at the airport to welcome her lover.

Her shy demeanour soon gave way to joy and laughter as she embraced her lover tightly, not minding the fact that their display of affection had created a scene at the airport.

She made it known that their love affair had blossomed into a marriage.

The heartwarming moment which had raked in over 12,000 likes and 200 comments, was captioned:

"Meeting my then boyfriend now husband for the first time".

Ghanaians congratulate the young lady

Social media users who took to the video's comment section congratulated the young lady on her union.

Filybabe reacted:

"Eiiiiiiii so where did you guys meet all this guys hmmm."

lovely baby commented:

"So where did u meet this people eii u people should help me oo"

The gull you ignored stated:

"Awww God when will I get mine own, I’m single from Ghana."

obaapahbeatrice added:

"Naomi where can i also locate my soulmate."

Queen Regina stated:

"I need to be serious nw ooo chai."

imma mommy replied:

"Congratulations beautiful lady."

Ghanaian woman prays for husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a young Ghanaian married woman praying to God to bless her husband is trending.

She prayed to God to change her hardworking husband's situation so he could travel abroad.

The woman was heard in the background of the video eulogising her husband while he was captured struggling to fix his taxi car tyre.

