A young Ghanaian lady, who is visually impaired, has defied the odds to attain tertiary education

Sanat, as she is known on her socials, announced in a TikTok video that she had graduated from the University of Education

She expressed her profound gratitude to her maker for helping her sail through her tertiary education successfully

A visually impaired Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to celebrate her academic success after graduating from the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

The young lady, identified as Sanat, was part of UEW's final-year students who sat for their last university exams recently.

Sanat, a visually impaired Ghanaian lady bags first degree after graduating from UEW. Photo credit: @sanat_39/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on her TikTok page, the beautiful lady said she was the only visually impaired person out of a graduating class of 844 students.

Speaking Hausa, in the video, Ms Sanat revelled in her achievement, which she earned by dint of hard work.

"Congratulations to me, I have done well. This is my first degree from the University of Education, Winneba. I'm organised an Our Day," she said.

Ms Sanat further expressed her gratitude to Allah (God) for guiding her through the four years of university education successfully.

The Ghanaian girl's success story, amid her physical challenges, depicts her as one who is specially made and resilient to withstand life's difficult moments.

"Alhamdulillah done with first degree," she further stated in the caption accompanying the video.

Netizens congratulate Ms Sanat

Ms Sanat has become an inspiration to many who chanced on her TikTok video. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions in the comment section.

@Daddy’s princess said:

"Congratulations dear May almighty Allah put baraka in your certificate."

@Husna Mizkhali also said:

"Congratulations dearest may Allah SWT put Barka in your cert."

@user5495447595151 wrote:

"Congratulations my sister, may Allah bless your life."

@Sanatbash also wrote:

"Masah Allah congratulations name."

@Garman 13 commented:

"Congratulations my Sister, am really proud of you."

