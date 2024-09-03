A video of a Ghanaian lady opening up about her life's decisions has got people feeling emotional

She made it known that her friends were pursuing tertiary education, and she now works as a Kenkey seller

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video have admonished the lady not to give up on her hustle

A young Ghanaian lady has inspired many people after she showcased her hustle after completing senior high school.

This comes after she posted a video of herself on TikTok, in which she was captured by the roadside working as a Kenkey seller.

A Ghanaian lady opens up on how she ended up as a Kenkey seller in a trending video. Photo credit: @mimilove205/TikTok

In the video's caption, she explained that whereas all her friends from senior high school were furthering their education, she, however, decided to work as a Kenkey seller.

"All my SHS mates are in school, me: Kenkey seller," the caption read.

The video, which highlights the lady's desire to become a Kenkey seller and succeed, has received over 4000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians praise the young Kenkey seller

Netizens who commented on the video encouraged the young lady not to give up on her quest to pursue tertiary education.

Evans Padmore commented:

"Respect your hustle,some are in school but have no future."

doc_diah reacted:

"For youth vision is yet for an appointed time . God will surely open doors for you."

Ese_nam reacted:

"May you enjoy the fruit of your labour your hustle will never be in vain"

RHICH MAGMA interviewed:

"If i could’ve the chance to make that decisions way back I will rather goes into business then to go to school my dear."

Dhanel Spongy Naatey reacted:

"Kid sis it’s matter of time, and I knw Our God we served won’t disappoint us."

Ghanaian lady becomes a car sprayer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another young Ghanaian lady is glad with her work as an auto paint sprayer.

In a video on YouTube, Gabriella confessed that she developed an interest in the work after she completed Junior High School.

When asked if she had perfected her craft, the JHS graduate said she could do most of the work but still needed to learn a few things.

