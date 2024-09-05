An ardent fan of the Black Stars has expressed optimism about Ghana's game against Angola

In an interview, the man opened up on his vision where he said that Ghana Black Stars would a goal in the first half

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions about the game

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian man has got many people feeling optimistic after he commented about Ghana's upcoming game against Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @3sportsgh, the middle-aged man wearing a Black Stars jersey was spotted anxiously waiting at the stadium ahead of the game.

A Ghanaian has talked about the vision he had regarding Ghana's game vs Angola in a trending video. Photo credit: @3sportsgh/X

Source: UGC

When asked if he was confident that the Black Stars would secure all three points, the man, without hesitation, answered, "Yes."

He explained that he had a vision where the Black Stars had taken a one-nil lead in the first half and scored two goals in the second half.

When writing the report, the video raked in over 2000 views and five comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians optimistic of Black Stars victory.''

Social media users who thronged the post's comment section expressed optimism that the Black Stars would defeat Angola

yaw dwarkwaa stated:

"The game will be tough but we trust Inaki will score the first goal,"

Noble Lizzy commented:

"Abeg small small oh GHana win please."

Wondaboy stated:

"Kumasi people no dey taya. By this time paaa them come park eiii."

lmf_robert stated:

"Them for just win, if 1:0 sef no problem."

babaayuba633 stated:

"Ghana win 3 : 1 Angola."

FAMOUS asked:

"Their next game is at which stadium."

Black Stars promoted in Fifa Ranking

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars of Ghana have moved upwards in the latest FIFA World Rankings.

The Black Stars currently hold the 64th position directly above Cape Verde, who advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in its history.

The Black Stars' current promotion comes after the team's back-to-back wins against Mali and the Central African Republic.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh