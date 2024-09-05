Black Stars coach Otto Addo has opened up on how the team can utilise the abilities of Inaki Williams

The Spain-based striker returns to the team after missing the last four matches of the Black Stars

Ghana will host the Sable Antelopes of Angola in their opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Spain-based striker Inaki Williams is making a return to the Black Stars team after being out since Ghana's early Africa Cup of Nations exit.

The Athletic Bilbao star missed the friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in March and was absent for the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.

Otto Addo has urged his Black Stars players to play to the strengths of Inaki Williams. Photo: Matthias Hangst/ Manan Vatsyayana.

Source: Getty Images

Williams has struggled to replicate his form in La Liga when playing for the Black Stars, netting only once for Ghana since his nationality switch, as reported by Ghana Guardian.

Ahead of the start of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the Spain-born forward is hoping to find his scoring boots with the national team.

Coach Otto Addo believes players of the Black Stars could help Williams excel by playing to his strengths.

Addo urges Ghana players to exploit Williams' qualities

The Black Stars coach insists the team will have to find a way of making Williams productive by playing to the striker's strengths, which including feeding him the ball when he makes the runs from deep behind defenders.

He said during the pre-match presser:

"Yeah, I think there are more things coming together. Surely one of the things is the players playing with him because he shows what he can in Spain so we also it's not only like he has to adapt to let's say the other players, but they have to adapt also to him.

"And we know what his strengths are to run deep, to threaten the last line, the defenders, to go beyond that. And we have to use his qualities more. And for me it's always both ways. Surely he can also make his game more flexible but also I think we also have to focus on how to put him in his best spot."

Addo confident of victory against Angola

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported Black Stars coach Otto Addo hopes Ghana will get off to a bright start in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The four-time Africans will begin their qualifying campaign with a home game at the Baba Yara Stadium against the Sable Antelopes of Angola.

Addo, who has had a good start to his second stint as Black Stars coach, led the team through practice from Monday and believes the lads are ready for the match.

Source: YEN.com.gh