The Black Stars of Ghana will host Angola in their Group C opener of the AFCON qualifier

Ghana coach Otto Addo is hoping to continue his bright start with a positive result in Kumasi

The Black Stars will also face Niger in four days time in Morocco for their second group game

Black Stars coach Otto Addo hopes Ghana will get off to a bright start in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The four-time African champions will begin their qualifying campaign with a home game at the Baba Yara Stadium against the Sable Antelopes of Angola.

Addo, who has had a good start to his second stint as Black Stars coach, led the team through practice from Monday and believes the lads are ready for the match.

Angola have been on a good run since last year, and were one of the surprise packages at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, reaching the quarter-final of the competition.

The last time the two sides met Ghana edged Angola after a late strike from Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

Otto Addo insists Angola are beatable

The Black Stars coach believes his team has what it takes to beat Angola in Kumasi on Thursday.

With Ghana hoping to make a return to the flagship continental championship, the Black Stars are eyeing a winning start to the qualifiers.

He said during the pre-match presser:

"I'm convinced that we can beat them, but it won't be easy. And also we had some injuries, but I think the squad is ready. We have a lot of players who can match up. And surely on this way I wish all the players which are injured, Kamaldeen, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku and the rest so we have more which are injured and I wish them a speedy recovery and then we see how the season goes when they come back."

Black Stars arrive in Kumasi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars team has touched down in Kumasi ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

Ghana will host the Sable Antelopes of Angola on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The team led by coach Otto Addo and his assistants arrived on Tuesday afternoon and will continue preparations ahead of the AFCON qualifier opener.

