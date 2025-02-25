A video of a lecturer destroying a student's mobile phone has sparked a mixed reactions on social media

In the trending video, the lecturer used hammer to hit the phone's screen several times to render it useless

Many Ghanaians who came across the viideo thronged the comment section to share varied views

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian student incurred the wrath of his lecturer when he decided to take his mobile phone to class.

The use of mobile phones is prohibited in most Ghanaian schools, however, the unidentified young man allegedly flouted the rules by taking his iPhone to class.

A lecturer destroys Ghanaian student's iPhone for flouting school rules. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

According to narrations in the trending video, the young man not only took the mobile phone to class but also brazenly flaunted it while lectures were ongoing.

This alleged behaviour of the student angered the lecturer who decided to punish him severely.

In a video circulating on social media, the lecturer was seen angrily destroying the mobile device, which is reportedly an iPhone XR.

From the footage sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lecturer used a hammer to hit the mobile several times, rendering it completely useless and beyond repair.

The lecturer destroyed the iPhone XR in front of the whole class to serve as a deterrent to other students.

Below is the video of the lecturer angrily destroying the student's mobile phone with a huge hammer.

Reaction to the lecturer and Student's incident

The incident between the lecturer and the student sparked mixed reactions on social media.

While many criticised the lecturer for going to extremes, others also believed he did the right thing.

Below are some of the comments in reaction to the trending video:

@NBA TRAVIS also said:

"Maybe the phone be toy one,secof if na iPhone 16 ankasa bi dat wey u go gree say make he do am dats.hw3 by now Nanka he Dey mortuary Aswear herrr hmmmm."

@Eddy Kay_60 also said:

"Unless that lecturer no get car.., aswerigad like every single car he brings to school no go go back home."

@davidbeckham3750 commented:

"According to the law of Ghana, any teacher is not supposed to seize a student's phone and destroy or damage it this way ok you can seize but you can’t destroy it so he/she should report it to the police."

@Mhr Phirmer Crown also commented:

"Anka he dey play papa, wabodam not me koraa... then i plete for school sake of my actions towards u abowa."

Pope John Senior High School Forces students to destroy their confiscated mobile phones. Photo credit: Pope John Senior High School/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

SHS student force to destroy their phones

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some students at the Pope John Senior High School were forced to destroyed their mobile phones at assembly before their classmates and teachers

This cane after the students reportedly flouted their school's regulations against the use of mobile phones on campus

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok expressed varied views on the actions of the school

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh