The Buz Stop Boys, a sanitation-based youth voluntary group have registered a waste management company

In a TikTok video, the leader of the group showed the certificate of incorporation for what is now Pro Buz Stop Boys

Following this, many netizens who came across the video thronged the comments section to congratulate them

Youth-based voluntary group, the Buz Stop Boys, has taken a major step towards turning their passion into a sustainable business venture.

This follows the successful registration of the group as a limited liability company to legally operate as a waste management firm in Ghana.

A youth voluntary group, the Buz Stop Boys, register a waste management company. Photo credit: @buzstopboys/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The group secured their certificate of incorporation from the Registrar-General's Department in Accra a few days ago.

As a limited liability company, the group of sanitation enthusiasts would now be known as Pro Buz Stop Boys (PoBSB).

According to the founder and leader of the group, Heneba Kojo Sarfo, the purpose of registering a company was to enable them to take up cleaning and sanitation contracts.

This, he explained, would help them generate some revenue to sustain their advocacy for a clean and healthy environment in Ghana.

"This will make it easier for anyone who wishes to offer us a cleaning contract to do so because we are now a registered waste management company," Kojo Sarfo said.

The Buz Stop Boys recently embarked on a massive cleaning exercise in some parts of Accra. Photo credit: @buzstopboys/TikTok.

Source: Facebook

Taking to social media to celebrate this new milestone in the group's journey, Kojo Sarfo showed the company registration documents to followers of the Buz Stop Boys.

He further urged the government and private institutions in the country to continue working with them professionally to enable them to keep their sanitation drive going.

"The only sustainable way of maintaining the Buz Stop Boys is to give us business," he pleaded.

Kojo Sarfo also expressed gratitude to many volunteers of the group for their selfless effort and contribution to the journey of the Buz Stop Boys.

Netizens commend Buz Stop Boys on registration

After sharing the good news on social media, a section of Ghanaians thronged the comment section of the video to share their views.

Below are some of the comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

@Mr Nacker said:

"I just came passed today in Accra circle I see you people working, God bless you people."

@Obohene Akonta KB also said:

"The competition has just started congratulations. A big international contract is coming. Expect it soon trust me. That dream I had about you will manifest."

@Vamous_circle commented:

"I knew this will happen… but plz don’t allow Zoomlion to deceive you oooooo yooooooooo."

@CODED also commented:

"Please pay close attention to taxes and get a good accountant. Company can be dicey in Ghana."

Bus Stop Boys meet Regional Minister

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Buz Stop Boys paid a courtesy call to the new Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo.

The meeting, held at the ministry, was for the group to introduce themselves and seek collaborations with the regional minister.

During the discussions, Minister Ocloo commended the Ghanaian volunteer sanitation group for the selfless acts of service.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh