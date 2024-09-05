A Ghanaian man has taken to social media to share a bill of GH¢360 he received for speeding

In an X post, the young man expressed his astonishment at the bill sent to him by Ghana's MTTD

Netizens who saw the post were equally astounded and shared their views in the comments section

A Ghanaian man has been taken aback after receiving a GH¢360 fine for speeding.

In an X post, the young man shared a screengrab of the fine sent to him via text by the MTTD.

The fine, captioned 'Electronic Notice of Violation', detailed when, how, and where the man violated the road traffic regulations.

A Ghanaian man is astounded after the MTTD billed him for overspeeding. Image source: Adamsgeorgem

It also included the details of his vehicle and the fine he was required to pay, among other things.

He was also given a payment deadline of September 17, 2024.

The bill indicated that on September 3, 2024, the speed cameras captured him speeding at 11:58 am.

In his X post, he indicated that until he received the fine, he didn't believe that the speed cameras installed in the streets were functional.

Thus, he advised fellow Ghanaians to be mindful when using the road so that they don't also fall victim.

See the post below:

Netizens taken aback by Ghanaian man's fine

Many netizens who saw the post on X were taken aback since it was the first time someone had raised such an issue.

@kumiattobrah wrote:

"But u too why were u going 100kph? Tema Vin Diesel, u want Ur people to play "Agyenkwa wada anaa" for u errh. pay that 360gh & sin no more, thanx for the update thou, I always tot those cameras were just decorations."

@Blanchard346551 wrote:

"Waiting till election year to do all this lol."

@news360barca wrote:

"Them dey Baweezy ein top keep l beg l no fit tell you what story you for do but Charlie force give Baweezy for your YouTube top talk small give am."

@ChrisbeatzUg wrote:

"subtly campaigning for NPP."

@johnstoni wrote:

"The system has started working. It’s left with jobs . Eliminating galamsey. Probity. Accountability. The roads. Removing nuisance taxes. Vote Cheddar to supercharge all the 16 regions."

User explains why Ghanaian man was billed

Another user in the comments also explained why that development occurred.

He indicated that the MTTD has introduced TRAFFITECH, an app that detects road violations and imposes sanctions on offenders.

See the post below:

