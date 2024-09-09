The video of a prophet's predictions about Ghana's game against Angola has got tongues wagging online

This comes after he predicted the Black Stars would lose the crucial AFCON qualifier game against Niger

Netizens who took to the comments section have varied opinions regarding the prophesy by the prophet

A famous Ghanaian prophet, popularly known as Major One, has predicted doom for the senior national team, the Black Stars, in their AFCON qualifier game against Niger.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Prophet Major One, speaking in an interview on Ash FM, stated the Black Stars would lose their second group-stage encounter.

A Ghanaian prophet has prophesied that the Black Stars will lose against Niger. Photo credit: @major.one.tv/TikTok @Ghana Black Stars/Facebook

Delving into details, the prophet explained that God is punishing Ghana for what he believes has been caused by disobedience.

"The officials of the team reached out to me in certain matches but afterwards I never heard from them again."

Prophet Major One recently rose to fame after making a similar pronouncement that the Black Stars would suffer defeat against Angola.

At the time of publication, the video had raked in over 1,000 likes and 70 comments.

Ghanaians react to prophet's prediction

Social media users who commented on the video shared varied opinions about the prophet's prediction. Some of these reactions are below:

ENIMDEFO CO LTD commented:

"He's predictions are all correct, we need to give ears to him suggestions."

Syl Ves Ter replied:

"Because they didn’t come to you again so Ghana will lose ,how can you tell me this story."

Obaapa Fausty reacted:

"Ghana is Christianity but we don't believe prophecy."

SHATTA DEAD BODY 88 reacted:

"Forgot about him, is money he want he can't see anything Ghanaians open your eyes."

Otto Addo confident of Black Stars' victory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otto Addo is confident his team is ready for the game against Niger.

He believes the Black Stars have responded positively after the defeat and is confident of a victory.

The team left Ghana on Friday and arrived in Oudja, Morocco, early Saturday morning for the game.

